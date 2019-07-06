Democratic Presidential Hopeful Buttigieg Raises Nearly $25 Million in Second Quarter

Democrat presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg raised $24.8 million from nearly 300,000 donors in the second quarter this year, more than doubling the number of individuals funding his White House bid, his campaign said on Monday.

In a statement, Buttigieg’s campaign said more than 294,000 people donated between April and June, giving $47.42 on average. More than 230,000 were new donors, it added.

It also has more than $22.6 million cash on hand, the campaign added.

The fundraising announcement follows the Democratic Party's first debate last week with 20 of its election hopefuls seeking to win the party's nomination to challenge U.S. President Trump in the November 2020 election.


