Democratic Legislator Who Flipped Off Pence Rewarded with Appointment from Governor

On June 19, Pennsylvania state Rep. Brian Sims, a Democrat representing Philadelphia, posted a tweet directly targeted at Vice President Mike Pence.

The tweet contained a photo of Sims in a suit and tie, but with an uncensored middle finger in the air.

OFFICIAL WELCOME: @MikePenceVP let me be the first to officially welcome you to the City of Brotherly Love and to my District! We’re a City of soaring diversity. We believe in the power of all people: Black, Brown, Queer, Trans, Atheist, & Immigrant. So…get bent, then get out! pic.twitter.com/G9eLrXgeVn — Brian Sims (@BrianSimsPA) June 19, 2018

About a week ago, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf posted a tweet commending Sims for being recognized by USA Today as a “face of pride.”

Now Wolf has appointed Sims to a commission he created to be “the Commonwealth’s advocate agency for its LGBTQ citizens.” – READ MORE

According to WFLA, 44-year-old Brian Sebring was arrested on Monday after he allegedly carried a firearm to the home of 46-year-old Alex Stephens and opened fire.

The altercation seems to have been rooted in an escalating war of words that began on the social media site. Authorities believe Sebring was motivated to visit the victim’s home after Stephens sent increasingly threatening messages online.

“After receiving several explicit messages and threats, the defendant responded to the victim’s home to confront him reference the messages,” police reported, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

It was unclear from available reports what issue sparked the vehement dispute.

Social media profiles indicate the alleged shooter is a married father of two and a registered Democrat. Both he and Stephens attended Robinson High School in Tampa. Records reveal Stephens is a convicted felon but do not show a political party affiliation.

Though investigators describe Stephens as the victim in the shooting, they say both men likely contributed to the rhetorical escalation that precipitated it. – READ MORE

