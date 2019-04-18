Democratic Lawmaker Says AG William Barr Is Acting Like Trump’s ‘Fixer’

Democratic Rep. Madeline Dean of Pennsylvania likened U.S. Attorney General William Barr to President Donald Trump’s fixer as her party colleagues react to the publication of the report on the Russian investigation.

“I think that what we’re seeing is with Attorney General Barr confusion. He’s not acting as the attorney general. In fact, he’s acting, again, maybe like another fixer for the president, like a president’s attorney. And that is not his role,” Dean said Thursday on CNN’s “New Day.” She was reacting to Barr’s decision to conduct a press conference detailing elements of special counsel Robert Mueller’s nearly two-year probe.

Barr noted at Thursday’s press conference that Mueller’s team found no evidence showing Trump or members of his campaign colluded with Russians to influence the 2016 election.

“After nearly two years of investigation, thousands of subpoenas, and hundreds of warrants and witness interviews, the special counsel confirmed that the Russian government sponsored efforts to illegally interfere with the 2016 presidential election but did not find that the Trump campaign or other Americans colluded in those schemes,” Barr said at a press conference.

Barr said Mueller investigated whether members of Trump’s campaign or Trump associates helped in Russia-led disinformation campaigns or the release of emails hacked from Democrats. “After reviewing those contacts, the Special Counsel did not find any conspiracy to violate U.S. law involving Russia-linked persons and any persons associated with the Trump campaign,” said Barr. “So that is the bottom line.”

Some members of Congress will obtain versions of Mueller’s report with few redactions.

