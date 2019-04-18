Nadler Wants Mueller To Testify ‘As Soon As Possible’

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler said he wants special counsel Robert Mueller to testify before the committee as soon as possible, after Attorney General William Barr addressed the media Thursday.

After Barr announced there was no collusion or obstruction committed by President Donald Trump and the Trump campaign, Nadler said that the findings were still unclear and that Congress must hear from Mueller to help better understand the results.View image on Twitter

It is clear Congress and the American people must hear from Special Counsel Robert Mueller in person to better understand his findings. We are now requesting Mueller to appear before @HouseJudiciary as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/Mmo6PA4KPt — (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) April 18, 2019

This comes as The New York Democrat Nadler called on Mueller to testify in front of the group, after earlier calls from Georgia Republican Rep. Doug Collins, the top Republican on the committee. Collins asked Nadler to “immediately” invite Mueller to testify before Congress.

Nadler requested a number of documents from the White House on March 4 and sent letters seeking information from people and organizations close to Trump.

Nadler sent the requests to 81 groups, people and organizations, searching for constitutional abuses and corruption by Trump. The New York representative said in March the requests for documents are to “begin investigations, to present the case to the American people about obstruction of justice, about corruption and abuse of power.”

Democrats and cable news pundits have said the Mueller report is a cover-up.

