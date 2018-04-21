View our Privacy Policy

True Pundit

Politics

Democratic Hypocrisy: Look Who Is Voting 'No' to Prevent Pompeo From Being Secretary of State

When then-Rep. Mike Pompeo was confirmed to serve as the next director of the Central Intelligence Agency, he was confirmed by a large margin, 66-32.

Now, as he has been nominated to serve as the next secretary of state from President Donald Trump, some of the Democratic senators who thought he could be the CIA director think he is unfit to be the United States’ top diplomat.

At least seven Democrats who voted in favor of Pompeo to be CIA director have come out to say they will vote against him becoming secretary of state – READ MORE

Democratic Hypocrisy: Look Who Is Voting 'No' to Prevent Pompeo From Being Secretary of State

