Democratic Hypocrisy: Look Who Is Voting ‘No’ to Prevent Pompeo From Being Secretary of State

When then-Rep. Mike Pompeo was confirmed to serve as the next director of the Central Intelligence Agency, he was confirmed by a large margin, 66-32.

Now, as he has been nominated to serve as the next secretary of state from President Donald Trump, some of the Democratic senators who thought he could be the CIA director think he is unfit to be the United States’ top diplomat.

Here’s a fun little graphic putting the hypocrisy of Senate Democrats opposing Mike Pompeo on display. 14 Democrats voted for him for CIA director, and only 1 of them has stated support for him at State. It’s time to stop this game and give State the leader it needs. #Pompeo pic.twitter.com/5E3iYbxGgQ — John Cooper (@thejcoop) April 20, 2018

At least seven Democrats who voted in favor of Pompeo to be CIA director have come out to say they will vote against him becoming secretary of state – READ MORE

