Politics
James Comey: I miss Obama
Former FBI Director James Comey is nostalgic for former President Barack Obama’s days in the White House.
In an interview with Der Spiegel published Friday, Comey said he misses the Democratic president.
“Do you sometimes miss Barack Obama?” the German news outlet asked Comey.
“Yes. Yeah. Yep,” he responded.
Comey has been in a war of words with President Trump as he embarks on his weeks-long media tour to promote his book, A Higher Loyalty. – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
Former FBI Director James Comey is nostalgic for former President Barack Obama’s days in the White House.
Washington Examiner