Democratic congressman says US justice system — which ‘feasts on black folks’ — should treat Trump, Republican lawmakers like ‘negroes’

Rep. Hank Johnson (D-Ga.) said he believes that President Donald Trump and Republican lawmakers supporting his bid to dispute the results of the 2020 presidential election should be treated like “negroes” have been treated by the criminal justice system in the United States.

Those lawmakers, according to Johnson, include Republican Sens. Ted Cruz (Texas) and Josh Hawley (Mo).

He also said that the Democratic Party ought not turn the other cheek to the perceived misdeeds of President Donald Trump and the Republican Party at large.

According to a Tuesday report from Mediaite, Johnson made the inflammatory race-related remarks Monday on SiriusXM’s “The Dean Obeidallah Show.”

Obeidallah told Johnson that he believed it would be “detrimental to our party” that for the sake of unity, the Biden administration simply said, “‘Trump did some bad things, but look forward.'”

“It would be so destructive to our party if that is the way we go,” he added.

Johnson responded, “You can’t let this behavior slide, you can’t ignore it and hope that it’s not going to happen again. You see what’s shaping up for the future with guys like Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz who are looking to turn the Trump Republican Party into the Trump Republican Party on steroids.”- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --