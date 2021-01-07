Democrat Gwen Moore Travels to D.C. to Vote for Pelosi as Speaker After COVID Diagnosis

Rep. Gwen Moore (D-WI) traveled from Wisconsin to Washington, DC, after announcing she was diagnosed with COVID-19 just six days ago, in order to help secure Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) as House speaker for another term.

Moore tweeted on December 28, “I tested positive for COVID-19. I am following guidance from my doctor and am isolating from others. I am thankful to be feeling well. And I do not foresee this disrupting my work for Wisconsin’s Fourth.”

She spoke to local news station WISN 12 on December 30, confirming that she was in Wisconsin when she was diagnosed.

She told the station, "I have had great medical care, through Froedtert Hospital, and they have taken very good care of me. The moment that I got my diagnosis, the interventions were in place right away." Froedtert Hospital is located in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.

