Democratic Congressman Admits They Oppose Tax Cuts Because Poor People Are Jealous Of Rich People

On Thursday, Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) let the cat out of the bag when it comes to Democratic motivation for opposing a tax cut that puts money back in the pockets of well over 80% of the American people: jealousy. Pure jealousy.

Here’s his tweet:

Now, it’s true that people at the bottom end of the earnings brackets get less back from the government than high-income earners. That’s because they pay far less in taxes. If you slash tax rates, those who pay more in taxes will see a bigger benefit.

But that’s the entire problem from Lieu’s perspective: if the poor man gets to keep a small amount of money because he’s poor, that’s unfair. Instead, he’s being robbed, since he has some sort of right to the rich man’s money. – READ MORE

