Congress Swamp Rat Who helped Lois Lerner & IRS Illegally Suppress Conservatives Tells GOP to Stop Picking on FBI Buddy McCabe

Embattled FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe has found a new BFF.

Swamp rat Elijah Cummings can always be found on the wrong side of any issue — the side that runs counter to the Constitution.

Cummings (D-Md.) tore into Republicans in a Thursday statement for their questioning of McCabe, claiming they were only calling him in because they feared special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian election interference.

Cummings, the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, said that GOP leaders “are terrified that Special Counsel Mueller is getting closer to the truth and that he already has guilty pleas in hand.”

“They are desperately trying to protect President Trump by attacking the credibility of Special Counsel Mueller, the Justice Department, and the FBI,” Cummings said in a statement.

McCabe emerged back into political landscape after it was revealed that Mueller had removed a FBI agent from his team for sending text messages critical of President Trump.

McCabe testified before Congress for 16 hours over the course of two sessions this week. READ MORE:

