Democrat wants history classes abolished in state’s schools since they ‘lead to white privilege and a racist society’

Democratic state Rep. LaShawn K. Ford said history classes in Illinois public schools lead to “white privilege and a racist society” — and he wants them ended until the state can come up with a history curriculum that better represents the contributions of minorities and women, WLS-TV reported.

“I’m calling for the abolishment of history classes in Illinois,” Ford said at an Evanston news conference Sunday with other leaders, the station noted. “We’re concerned that current school history teachings lead to white privilege and a racist society.”

Ford is sponsoring House Bill 49-54 to create new teaching practices in public schools, WLS noted.

“When it comes to teaching history in Illinois, we need to end the miseducation of Illinoisans,” Ford added, according to the station. “I’m calling on the Illinois State Board of Education and local school districts to take immediate action by removing current history books and curriculum practices that unfairly communicate our history. Until a suitable alternative is developed, we should instead devote greater attention toward civics and ensuring students understand our democratic processes and how they can be involved.” – READ MORE

