Democrat Sen. Gillibrand: Pro-Life Bills Are ‘Against Christian Faith’

On Thursday, 2020 presidential hopeful Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) claimed that pro-life legislation is “against Christian faith.”

Gillibrand, who is seriously lagging in the polls, made the controversial comments at the Georgia State House, surrounded by pro-abortion legislators and activists. Earlier this month, Georgia passed a law banning abortion after an unborn baby’s heartbeat is detected (typically around six weeks’ gestation).

“If you are a person of the Christian faith, one of the tenets of our faith is free will,” the Democrat said.

"One of the tenets of our democracy is that we have a separation of church and state, and under no circumstances are we supposed to be imposing our faith on other people. And I think this is an example of that effort," she added.