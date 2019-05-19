Suspected Illegal Alien Serial Killer Charged In Killings Of 12 Elderly Women, Report Says

An illegal alien from Kenya was charged in Texas this week for allegedly murdering 11 elderly women, which comes in addition to charges he faces from 2018 for allegedly murdering another elderly woman.

“Billy Chemirmir, 46, has been in the Dallas County Jail since March 2018 facing a capital murder charge in the death of 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris,” The Dallas Morning News reported. “Chemirmir, a former health care worker, was indicted Tuesday on six additional counts of capital murder in Dallas County and five counts in Collin County. Chemirmir has also been accused of trying to suffocate two other elderly women in Collin County.”

The Associated Press reports that the break in the case came in March when Chemirmir forced his way into the apartment of a 91-year-old woman, allegedly telling her “go to bed, don’t fight me.” Chemirmir allegedly smothered the woman with a pillow and robbed her but paramedics were able to revive her and she gave authorities information that was relevant to his capture. – READ MORE