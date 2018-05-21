Democrat Sen. Chris Murphy: ‘The Real Second Amendment Isn’t Absolute’

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-ct) Tweeted Saturday There Is A “real” Second Amendment And An “imaginary” One And He Believes The Real One Is “not Absolute.”

Murphy tweeted, “I support the real 2nd Amendment, not the imaginary 2nd Amendment. And the real 2nd Amendment isn’t absolute.”

The statement was a precursor to his call for banning “assault rifles” in the wake of the Santa Fe High School shooting, even though “assault rifles” were not used in the attack.

Murphy said the “real 2nd Amendment…allows Congress to wake up to reality and ban these assault rifles that are designed for one purpose only – to kill as many people as fast as possible.” – READ MORE

