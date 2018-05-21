There has been an uptick in ‘active shooter’ incidents. Experts know exactly what to blame.

The number of “active shooter” situations recorded by the government remained steady in recent years until 2017 when it spiked. Experts told BuzzFeed News they hope it was just an anomaly.

But if it wasn’t, the experts know exactly who to blame for the uptick in “active shooter” incidents: sensationalized media coverage.

Between 2014 and 2016, the FBI recorded 20 active shooter incidents per year with 175 people murdered, a new FBI report shows. But that number spiked to 30 documented incidents in 2017 with nearly 140 people murdered.

The reason for the spike? Experts told BuzzFeed that excessive coverage of incidents in the mainstream media are encouraging copycat killers to act. They also said “inadequate” and “poorly enforced” laws are behind the spike.

“These shooters get great satisfaction in doing this, and the media attention they get afterwards puts them in a place of history,” Greg Shaffer, a 20-year FBI veteran and terrorism expert, told BuzzFeed. – READ MORE

