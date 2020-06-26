Democrat Rep. Pressley: ‘Black Lives Matter Is A Mandate,’ ‘Pay Us What You Owe Us’ (VIDEO)

Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) said during a speech on the floor of the House of Representatives that Black Lives Matter was a mandate from activists and that it was “time” for the American people to “pay us what you owe us.”

Rep. Ayanna Pressley: “Black Lives Matter is a mandate from the people. It’s time — pay us what you owe us. Our Black skin is not a crime. It is the beautiful robe of nation-builders.” pic.twitter.com/48avufRaif — The Hill (@thehill) June 26, 2020

“Centuries of institutionalized oppression will not be undone overnight, for racism in America is as structural as the marble pillars of this very institution,” Pressley claimed. “With the power of the pen we must legislate accountability, dismantle these systems, and move in the direction of justice and healing. The Justice in Policing Act is a critical step forward and I applaud the leadership of the Congressional Black Caucus.”

"But our work is unfinished. There is a rallying cry in communities across the nation," Pressley continued. "Black Lives Matter is a mandate from the people. It's time. Pay us what you owe us. Our Black skin is not a crime, it is the beautiful robe of nation builders."

