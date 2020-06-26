Biden slammed after wrongly saying ‘we have over 120 million dead from COVID’ (VIDEO)

Republicans are slamming Joe Biden after the presumptive Democratic nominee made a verbal gaffe during a campaign stop in Pennsylvania and said 120 million people had died from the novel coronavirus.

“People don’t have a job, people don’t know where to go, they don’t know what to do,” Biden said Thursday. “Now we have over 120 million dead from COVID.”

WHAT IS GOING ON WITH JOE BIDEN? Joe Biden just said, “Now we have OVER 120 MILLION dead from COVID.” pic.twitter.com/QBQTDyzzZt — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 25, 2020

As of Thursday, there have been more than 122,000 – not million — coronavirus deaths in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins figures.

While Biden appears to immediately catch himself after his gaffe — the pool video of Biden’s comments cuts off after he made the remark – Republicans were quick to jump on the former vice president’s comment.

“WHAT IS GOING ON WITH JOE BIDEN?” Steve Guest, the Republican National Committee’s rapid response director, tweeted out with a link to the clip. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --