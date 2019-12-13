Democrat: Picture Zelensky’s 15-Year-Old Daughter Duct-Taped in Trump’s Basement (VIDEO)

Democrat Rep. Hank Johnson (GA) — who is known for his infamous Guam may “capsize” moment from several years ago — imagined a disturbing image during the Democrats’ impeachment hearing on the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday as he spoke about President Donald Trump kidnapping the daughter of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and tying her up with duct-tape in a basement.

Johnson made the remarks while attempting to push back on the notion that President Zelensky was weak, saying, “Well, I’ll tell you that brings to mind the picture of President Trump and President Zelensky meeting in New York in September at the U.N. and a big chair for President Trump, little chair for President Zelensky.”

“Big, six-foot-four President Trump, five-foot-eleven President Zelensky. And they’re standing there, President Trump is holding court, and he says, ‘Oh, by the way, no pressure,’” Johnson continued. “And you saw President Zelensky shaking his head as if his daughter was downstairs in the basement, duct-taped.”

“I mean, there’s an imbalance of power in that relationship. It always has been,” Johnson concluded. “And there’s no way that the nation of Ukraine can stand up to the power, the power of the United States of America. And President Trump used that unequal bargaining position, he leveraged his power in that relationship, not for the benefit of the United States of America, but for his own benefit.” – READ MORE