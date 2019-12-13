Ocasio-Cortez Meddles In Foreign Election, Endorses Notorious Anti-Semite

Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) meddled in a foreign election on Thursday when she shared a video promoting far-left British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn and encouraged people to turn out and vote in the election.

Ocasio-Cortez tweeted: “This video is about the UK, but it might as well have been produced about the United States. The hoarding of wealth by the few is coming at the cost of peoples’ lives. The only way we change is with a massive surge of *new* voters at the polls. UK, Vote!”

The video attacks wealthy people in the U.K., Conservatives, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, stating at the end: “The Conservatives have been in power for 10 years. We can’t survive another 5. On your side. For the many not the few. Vote Labour 12 December.”