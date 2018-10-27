Democrat Phil Bredesen Campaign Urges Illegal Immigrants to ‘Get Involved’ in Campaign

Tennessee Democrat Phil Bredesen’s Campaign Called For Illegal Immigrants To “get Involved” In The U.s. Senate Race In A Video Released Last Week, But Bredesen Refused To Answer On Tuesday If He Or His Campaign Solicited Support From Illegal Immigrants.

A video released last week depicted two women talking with former Democrat Gov. Phil Bredesen and his communications director Laura Zapata, in which one woman admits to Zapata that she’s an illegal immigrant and therefore cannot vote in the Tennessee Senate election. The other woman then asked Zapata that given that she cannot vote for Bredesen in the Tennessee Senate election, why should they get involved in Bredesen’s campaign?

The woman asked: Umm, to our community that isn’t able to vote, why do you think they should advocate, when they have that platform, to advocate for your campaign. Why do you think they should advocate even though they’re not eligible to vote to encourage us voters to vote for you guys?

Zapata replied that illegal immigrants should “get involved” because Bredesen is the “right choice” given that Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) has anti-illegal immigrant policies.- READ MORE