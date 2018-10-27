Avenatti hit with 2nd criminal probe referral after client says he ‘twisted’ her words about Kavanaugh

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley on Friday referred lawyer Michael Avenatti to the Justice Department for a second criminal investigation amid reports his accuser recanted her allegations against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh even before he submitted her sworn declaration.

The referral follows the one issued Thursday — alleging that Avenatti and client Julie Swetnick engaged in a “conspiracy” to provide false statements to Congress about Kavanaugh’s alleged sexual misconduct — after the accuser backtracked on some allegations.

The Friday referral concerns the second sworn declaration Avenatti submitted to the committee that supposedly backed up Swetnick’s allegations.

Grassley cited an NBC News report revealing – nearly three weeks after Kavanaugh’s confirmation – that a second, unidentified accuser walked back on her allegations even before the lawyer could post her statement on social media, saying the lawyer “twisted” her words. – READ MORE