Democrat Katie Hill Denies Affairs with Staffers Despite Photographic Evidence

Rep. Katie Hill (D-CA), a freshman Democrat critical to the House Democrats’ “impeachment inquiry” against President Donald Trump given her perch as vice chairwoman of the House Oversight Committee, is denying that she had an affair with two different staff members despite photographic and text message evidence of the affairs published by conservative website Red State.

“The fact is I am going through a divorce from an abusive husband who seems determined to try to humiliate me,” Hill told Politico on Tuesday, adding:

“I am disgusted that my opponents would seek to exploit such a private matter for political gain. This coordinated effort to try to destroy me and people close to me is despicable and will not succeed. I, like many women who have faced attacks like this before, am stronger than those who want me to be afraid.”

Red State reported that Hill, along with her now estranged husband of many years, Kenny Heslep, brought a female campaign staffer into their relationship to create a three-way “throuple” in 2017 which lasted even after she was elected in 2018 and sworn in in 2019. The website published photographs of Hill with this female campaign staffer, thus far unidentified, including a photograph of a nude Hill brushing the female staffer’s hair. While this was going on, according to the Red State report, Hill allegedly had an ongoing separate affair with a male campaign staffer Graham Kelly–who became her congressional office legislative director. – READ MORE