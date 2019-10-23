‘The View’ Backs Hillary’s Tulsi Gabbard Smear: She’s A ‘Useful Idiot’

As other Democrats distance themselves from former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s paranoid antics of seeing a Russian under every stone, the die-hard Hillary devotees of “The View” sided with her completely over the latest feud with Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI), referring to the 2020 presidential candidate as a “useful idiot.”

“She told us about Russia, she told us about the probable interference,” said co-host Sunny Hostin. “She was secretary of state. She has deep world knowledge of world issues. I thought, where’s the lie? I’ve often said that Tulsi is sort of the Trojan horse in this. She’s polling at only 1.2 percent, yet she’s still in the race. You have her being touted by people like Fox News personalities like Tucker Carlson.”

Co-host Joy Behar then added that Gabbard has not explicitly denied Hillary’s claims that she is a Russian asset, asserting that she is a “useful idiot.”

"She hasn't denied it," Behar said. "She hasn't said anything in her tweets. 'How dare you? It's outrageous. Of course, I'm not.' She didn't say that. She's just going after Hillary. I just think that she could be a useful idiot the way Trump is a useful idiot to the Russians," the liberal co-host proclaimed. "That they see something. They say, 'Oh look, a useful idiot. Let's play this.'"