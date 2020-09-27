Democrat Insider: Anti-Trump Postal Workers in GOP Neighborhoods Throw Mail-In Ballots in the Garbage

A Democrat operative says the United States Postal Service (USPS) workers who despise President Trump will sometimes help election fraudsters by throwing in the garbage mail-in ballots from Republican-heavy neighborhoods.

Last month, as Breitbart News highlighted, a Democrat operative told the New York Post‘s Jon Levine a number of stories in which insiders like him lead teams of fraudsters to commit election fraud by paying homeless voters off, taking advantage of the elderly, posing as registered voters, and printing up fake ballots.

One notable tactic, the Democrat operative said, is how insiders will use USPS workers to help sway election results, Levine reported:

“You have a postman who is a rabid anti-Trump guy and he’s working in Bedminster or some Republican stronghold … He can take those ballots, and knowing 95% are going to a Republican, he can just throw those in the garbage.” In some cases, mail carriers were members of his “work crew,” and would sift ballots from the mail and hand them over to the operative.

The fraud tactic was potentially most recently used in the swing district of Luzerne County, Pennsylvania, where the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Justice Department (DOJ) say mail-in ballots by members of the United States Armed Forces cast for Trump were “discarded.” – READ MORE

