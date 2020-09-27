Trump Says He Will Be ‘Strongly Demanding’ Joe Biden Take Drug Test Before Debate

On Sunday morning, President Donald Trump renewed his call for Joe Biden to take a drug test either before or after their first debate.

“I will be strongly demanding a Drug Test of Sleepy Joe Biden prior to, or after, the Debate on Tuesday night,” Trump tweeted. “Naturally, I will agree to take one also.”

Why does President Trump want Joe Biden to take a drug test? “His Debate performances have been record setting UNEVEN, to put it mildly,” Trump explained in his tweet. “Only drugs could have caused this discrepancy???”

Earlier this month during an appearance on Fox & Friends, Trump said that he believed Biden was taking something to improve his “mental clarity.” – READ MORE

