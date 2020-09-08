Democrat Indiana Sheriff Switches to Republican Party: ‘I’m Tired of Seeing Fires Set in Our Streets’

Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding announced Thursday that he had changed his party affiliation from Democrat to Republican in Evansville, Indiana.

“Sheriff Wedding says the switch is to make a statement against what is going on nationally with civil unrest and negative attitudes towards law enforcement,” according to 14 News.

At the event outside White Stallion Energy, Wedding told the crowd he believed his record of working with Democrat and Republican leaders would help him maintain those relationships in the future.

However, the sheriff added he was “tired of seeing fires set in our streets. I’m tired of people defying God, our church, our police, our government and everything we stand for.”

Twice elected as a Democrat, Sheriff Wedding pointed to a large American flag nearby and said Democrats wanted to “burn that thing every day,” according to the Washington Times. – READ MORE

