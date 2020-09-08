Trump Mulls Decoupling US From China: “If Biden Wins, China Will Own This Country”

Tapping into the candidate of the 2016 campaign who repeatedly pledged to “bring back” US companies to American soil, the president has made some bombshell Labor Day remarks strongly hinting at decoupling the US and Chinese economies.

“So when you mention the word decouple, it’s an interesting word,” Trump introduced at a White House news conference, and added:

“We lose billions of dollars and if we didn’t do business with them we wouldn’t lose billions of dollars. It’s called decoupling, so you’ll start thinking about it,” he said.

He had noted that China is buying more US agricultural products, suggesting an American loss wouldn’t be so great if such a dramatic strategy were pursued.

He further teased the possibility that American companies that outsource to China won’t get crucial access to federal contracts, though it appears he’s in the process of “thinking” about it, as many news sources noted.

Furthering this theme, he said of the US economy that if re-elected “we’ll make America a manufacturing super-power.” – READ MORE

