Democrat Cory Booker’s Disapproval Rating Reaches All-Time High

Sen. Cory Booker’s (D-nj) Disapproval Rating Has Reached An All-time High, The Highest Disapproval Rating For The New Jersey Democrat Since His Election To The Senate In 2013, According To A Poll Released Thursday.

A Monmouth University poll released Thursday found that 38 percent of voters disapproved of Booker’s performance as senator, and less than half of voters, 48 percent, approved of his performance.

Booker, who launched his 2020 campaign for president two weeks ago, never had a disapproval rating above 31 percent during his time as a senator.

Those polled shared concerns that Booker may not be able to balance his Senate duties while running for president, with 58 percent saying he would not be able to run for president and effectively serve New Jersey in the Senate.

Even more voters were skeptical about Booker balancing his Senate duties if he wins the Democrat nomination in 2020, as 66 percent of voters said he should not run in a general presidential election and serve in the Senate simultaneously. – READ MORE