Democrat Cori Bush praises BLM activist who wished ‘death’ on police officers: ‘Fry ’em like bacon’

Missouri Democratic Rep. Cori Bush praised the Black Lives Matter activist who advocated “death” for police officers in 2014 and tweeted the BLM chant “pigs in a blanket fry ’em like bacon.”

Bush, a newly minted member of the “squad,” compared the ongoing conflict in Israel and Gaza with the Black Lives Matter movement during a speech on the House floor Thursday, reflecting on the life of Bassem Masri, who died in 2018.

Bush described Masri as a “St. Louis Palestinian,” noting how he garnered national attention for live streaming heated exchanges between himself and Ferguson police officers following the 2014 shooting of Michael Brown Jr.

Masri was among those arrested on a variety of charges following demonstrations outside the Ferguson Police Department in November 2014. Just one month later, Masri tweeted what became a notorious BLM phrase: “Pigs in a blanket, fry ’em like bacon.”

Pigs In a Blanket Fry Em Like Baconnnn #Ferguson — Bassem Masri (@bassem_masri) December 20, 2014

“As a Palestinian, he was ready to resist, to rebel, to rise up with us as our St. Louis community mourned Mike Brown, Jr.’s state sanctioned murder, and as we demanded an end to the militarized police occupation of our communities,” Bush said in an address to lawmakers on Thursday. “Palestinians know what state violence, militarized policing, and occupation of their communities look like.”- READ MORE

