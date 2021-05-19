Rep. Jim Jordan: Mask Guidance ‘Was Always About Power’

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) on Monday concluded that U.S. health agencies’ past guidance on masks was “always about power,” citing the reactions of “some Democrats,” whom he said are “mad about the CDC’s new mask guidance.”

“Some Democrats are mad about the CDC’s new mask guidance. Just shows it was never about ‘the science.’ It was always about power,” the Ranking Member of the House Oversight Committee said:

Some Democrats are mad about the CDC’s new mask guidance. Just shows it was never about “the science.” It was always about power. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) May 17, 2021

Jordan’s remarks follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) updated guidance released last week. Per the guidance, fully vaccinated individuals can:

…resume activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.

Some major retailers, including Walmart and Target, have since lifted their hardline mask policies, allowing vaccinated individuals to forgo a face covering while shopping in their stores. Yet they are asking unvaccinated individuals to continue to follow recommended health protocols. However, it does not appear such retailers will require proof of vaccination. – READ MORE

