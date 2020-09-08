Demi Lovato Ashamed of Her ‘Privilege’: ‘I Hated that I Shared the Same Skin Color as the People Accused of Committing Heinous Crimes’

Pop star Demi Lovato says she’s ashamed that she’s benefited from “privilege” while working in the entertainment industry, writing in an open letter that she hated sharing “the same skin color as the people accused of committing heinous crimes” against black people in recent months.

“At first, I was self-conscious about speaking out about these issues because I didn’t want anyone to feel like it wasn’t genuine,” said Lovato in an open letter published in Vogue on Tuesday. “I also felt like I wanted to call every person of color that I knew and apologize, which I know isn’t the right thing to do either. Like a lot of people. I didn’t know what to do.”

“All I knew was that I hated that I shared the same skin color as the people accused of committing heinous crimes against Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and many, many other Black lives,” said Lovato.

The singer went on to say that she was unable to demonstrate with Black Lives Matter protesters in recent months due to health issues that have put her in the “at risk” category for COVID-19. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --