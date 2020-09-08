WATCH: Black Woman Confronts Antifa Rioters, Claiming They Called Her Racial Slur

A video out of Portland shows a black woman involved in a confrontation with Antifa rioters who she accuses of calling her racial slurs as they temporarily block her vehicle.

The clip begins with the African-American woman telling the white Antifa rioters to get out of the way as they claim they are engaged in a “non-violent protest.”

“You’re setting fires in the streets?” asks a black female driver tonight who is stopped by antifa rioters in north Portland. “Get out of my way!” She refuses to follow their orders. Video by @BGOnTheScene. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/pd3cSN0Ikx — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 7, 2020

“You setting fires in the street, no that’s violence,” responds the woman.

The rioters position themselves in front of her car as she tells them to go and “tear up” another neighborhood.

“Now they see how ignorant this looks, you don’t let someone call me a fucking nigger bitch, you don’t want no race war out here…fucking nigger bitch, that’s what you called me,” says the woman. – READ MORE

