Demario Davis ‘Man of God’ headband sales explode after NFL fine, he’s giving it all to charity

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis’ has raised $120,000 for a local Mississippi hospital through the sale of his “Man of God” headband that earned him a fine from the NFL back in September.

“This is amazing, it just shows you the power of God,” said Davis on the latest episode of Fox Nation’s “Laura and Raymond.” “You know, I would have never thought this whole movement would have happened — and it’s not just here in New Orleans. It’s been national.”

Davis recently made headlines after he was fined by the NFL for wearing a headband that read, “Man of God” during a Sept. 22 game against the Seahawks in Seattle.

Before appealing the $7,000 fine for the uniform infraction, the linebacker hoped to turn the situation into a positive, he explained, and decided to start selling the headbands and pledging 100 percent of the "Man of God" and "Woman of God" proceeds to St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson, Miss. The league eventually relented and repealed the fine.