Sex offender Jeffrey Epstein had ’13 contact numbers for his friend Prince Andrew’

Investigators looking at the activities of convicted sex-offendor Jeffrey Epstein discovered an address book containing more than a dozen telephone numbers for his friend the Duke of York, it is being claimed.

Epstein’s address book – discovered at his mansion in Palm Beach, Florida – contained numbers for several of Prince Andrew’s residences

A private investigator with close knowledge of the probe into Epstein’s activities now claims these included Buckingham Palace, Sunninghill Park – which Andrew shared with his former wife Sarah Ferguson until 2004 – and Wood Farm on the Sandringham Estate.

Mike Fisten, one of the first investigators to examine allegations that Epstein, who took his own life in August this year, sexually abused and trafficked dozens of underage girls, claimed: “The book was a treasure trove of Jeffrey’s activities … this book showed us the scope of Jeffrey’s travels, girls, and contacts.

“It really took us out of South Florida and took us around the globe … you could take for instance, if looking at the section in London, you could pick out, the Duke of York, which is Prince Andrew. And when you look at that, under Duke of York it shows Buckingham Palace London.”

Mr Fisten, who added: "He has thirteen phone number to contact the Duke. And (these numbers went everywhere), Wood Farm, Sunninghill Wood Farm, Sunninghill numbers, the Palace, his home number, his home email. He even had a phone number to his modem, I guess to call into his modem."