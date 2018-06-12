Dem slams Sessions over asylum-seeker decision: ‘Their blood is on your hands’

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) tore into Attorney General Jeff Sessions over his announcement that the Trump administration would stop granting asylum to victims of gang violence and domestic abuse.

Blumenthal called the move “shameful,” and issued a stern denouncement to Sessions, saying that refugees’ “blood is on [his] hands.”

“Once again, an administration that claims to be tough on crime is actually just tough on crime victims,” Blumenthal said in a statement. “Today’s shameful decision by the Attorney General slams the door in the face of women fleeing brutal violence, LGBT refugees fleeing persecution, and thousands of others seeking safety in the United States.”

“America is better than this, but apparently Attorney General Jeff Sessions is not,” he added. “Today’s decision will send untold numbers of refugees to their deaths. Attorney General Sessions: their blood is on your hands.”

Sessions announced the policy change on Monday, saying that the asylum system was being “abused to the detriment of the rule of law.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1