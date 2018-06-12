NRA’s Loesch: School ‘protected’ confessed Parkland shooter with lax discipline regimen

Those blaming the deadly Parkland shooting on the National Rifle Association need to take a harder look at the Broward County school superintendent and sheriff, according to NRA spokesperson Dana Loesch.

She told the Western Conservative Summit that school authorities “protected” the confessed mass shooter by failing to get tough on him in the name of reducing student arrests prior to the Feb. 14 shooting.

“He was sending death threats to other classmates through social media platforms which under Florida law, under the state statute, that’s a felony,” said Ms. Loesch. “But because of that Promise program which he was enrolled in, none of it was reported. It was all under the radar. He didn’t have a criminal record because [superintendent] Robert Runcie and [Sheriff] Scott Israel prevented him from having one.”

She added, “They might as well have walked into the gun store and bought the gun for him.”

Ms. Loesch capped the annual conservative gathering Saturday night by pushing back against the movement to hold the NRA responsible for the Parkland shooting, pointing to the district’s lax discipline policies and security measures. – READ MORE

