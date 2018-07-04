Dem Senate candidate says she won’t support Schumer as party leader

Rep. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) said she will not vote for Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) if she is elected to the upper chamber, according to Politico.

“I am not going to vote for him,” Sinema told the news outlet, making her the first Senate candidate to publicly come out against Schumer.

The Senate doesn’t hold public votes for caucus leadership, which are worked out in closed-door meetings.

Sinema’s comments come amid a growing debate over the future of the Democratic Party, with critics slamming Democratic leadership for being out of touch.

Some Democratic House candidates have recently said they won’t vote for House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). – READ MORE

