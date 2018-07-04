Fox News tops cable news ratings for 66th straight quarter with Q2 triumph

Fox News Channel dominated cable news during the second quarter of 2018, leading all of basic cable among total viewers for the eighth straight quarter and thumping CNN in the process, according to Nielsen Media Research.

FNC has been the most-watched cable news network for 66 consecutive quarters.

Fox News averaged 1.4 million total day viewers compared to 930,000 for MSNBC and only 658,000 for CNN. During the primetime hours of 8-11 p.m., Fox averaged 2.4 million total viewers compared to 1.7 million for MSNBC. CNN failed to surpass the one-million viewers plateau during primetime – averaging an audience of only 929,000 viewers.

FNC also won both categories among the key demo of adults age 25-54, averaging 286,000 a day of those viewers and 480,000 during primetime. In the process, Fox News was home to 10 of the top 15 cable news programs in total viewers and eight of the top 15 in the coveted demo. – READ MORE

