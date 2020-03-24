Dem Sen Warns Colleagues Not to Delay Coronavirus Stimulus With Partisan ‘Bickering’ (VIDEO)

Sen. Chris Coons (D., Del.) said Senate Democrats need to “quit the bickering” and focus on passing a coronavirus stimulus package, one day after joining fellow Democrats to block a $1.8 trillion stimulus bill.

“Both parties need to put down the partisan tools, quit the bickering, come to an agreement on things that will support our country in this pandemic crisis,” Coons said Monday morning on MSNBC. “I frankly stand with the Democratic caucus on our values and our priorities in this bill. But at the end of the day there’s a lot of pressure on us to get this done today.”

Coons’s comments come after Senate Democrats torpedoed a Republican aid package late Sunday night, claiming the package put too much money towards helping corporations. Coons joined 46 colleagues in voting against advancing the legislation. – READ MORE

