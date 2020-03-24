Actor Michael Rapaport Calls Melania Trump a ‘Dumb FKC’ and a ‘Dumb Animal’

Actor Michael Rapaport viciously attacked First Lady Melania Trump on Sunday, calling her a “dumb animal,” in response to her coronavirus PSA in which Mrs. Trump suggested safety tips and said “while many of us are apart, we are all in this together.”

Look at this DUMB FKC!!! She thinks this is SEXXXY TIME? Dumb FKC! You dumb animal @FLOTUS, Michael Rapaport said in his rant posted to Twitter on Sunday.

“MAGA!!!! Look at what you’ve done!!!” he said.

Mrs. Trump appeared in a public service announcement in an effort to inform the public about the coronavirus, encouraging America that together we will get through these tough times and adding that “this is not how we’ll live forever.”

“Today I want to speak with you about coronavirus and what it means for you and your family,” the first lady says in the one-minute video. “While changes need to be made now, this is not how we’ll live forever. Our children will return to school, people will return to work, we will gather at the places of worship, concerts, and sporting events again.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --