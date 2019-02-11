Dem Sen. Murphy: Green New Deal Comparable to Moon Landing

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Chris Murphy (D-CT) compared Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Sen. Ed Markey’s (D-MA) so-called Green New Deal to the moon landing.

Murphy saidM, "I think it's absolutely realistic and we need to set our sights high. There are a lot of people who said it wasn't realistic for the United States to get a man on the moon by the end of the 1960s1 when President Kennedy initially outlined that goal but we did it. And I think we have to set our sights high. I have a 10-year-old and 7-year-old. Global warming is a threat to the planet. And so if we don't command this country to think big about saving our nation and our world from destruction, then I don't think we're going to get close to meeting the mark."