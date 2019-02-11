 

Texas Police Form Wall of Vehicles to Help Border Patrol Stop Caravan Migrants

Share:

Police Are Lining Up Their Vehicles Near Eagle Pass, Texas, To Help Border Patrol Agents Stop The Illegal Crossing Of Caravan Migrants Who Arrived In The Mexican Border Town Of Piedras Negras Last Week. Texas Governor Greg Abbott Deployed An Additional Department Of Public Safety (Dps) Troopers To The Region To Assist In Securing The Border Section That Has No Physical Barriers To Prevent Illegal Crossings.

“Texans ask: what’s going on at Eagle Pass?” Governor Abbott tweeted. The governor’s tweet includes a photo showing a large number of DPS vehicles lined up with Border Patrol vehicles along the Rio Grande River near the border community.

VOTE NOW: Should Trump Use The Military To Build The Wall? ----->

<XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX>

DC Examiner reporter Anna Giaritelli tweeted a video showing a long line of police vehicles providing a “show of force” to warn caravan migrants from crossing illegally.

Prior to the arrival of the nearly 2,000 Central American caravan migrants last week, the Del Rio Sector already witnessed a 364 percent increase in the number of migrant families apprehended in the sector. Eagle Pass falls under the jurisdiction of the Del Rio Sector. – READ MORE

Share:
Staff