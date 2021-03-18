Dem Sen. Cardin caught on hot mic telling Buttigieg how Dems will jam trillions of dollars for infrastructure

Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., was caught on a hot mic telling Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg that the budget reconciliation process would “most likely” be needed to get an infrastructure package into the end zone.

While at a Monday press conference featuring Buttigieg, Cardin was caught on a C-SPAN mic saying that Democrats will “most likely have to use reconciliation” to push an infrastructure package through Congress.

Cardin also told Buttigieg that the infrastructure bill will be constructed in a “similar” way to the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill that President Biden signed last week.

Sen. Ben Cardin, as heard on a C-SPAN mic, tells Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg that Democrats will “most likely have to use reconciliation” on an infrastructure package as they did with the Covid relief bill. “The Republicans will be with you to a point, and then—“ pic.twitter.com/d4Pc49WlIl — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) March 15, 2021

“Ultimately, it’s going to be put together similar to how the American Rescue Plan was put together …,” Cardin was caught saying. “Most likely, we’re going to have to use reconciliation.” – READ MORE

