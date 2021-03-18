McConnell Warns Democrats What Republicans Will Do If Democrats End Filibuster: ‘Would Be Child’s Play’

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) warned Senate Democrats on Tuesday of what the Republican Party would do if Democrats attempted to go for a power grab by eliminating the legislative filibuster.

McConnell’s remarks come as left-wing activists are pressuring Democratic Senators to eliminate the filibuster in an attempt to ram through President Joe Biden’s agenda.

“They are arguing for a radically less stable and less consensus-driven system of government,” McConnell said. “Forget about enduring laws with broad support. Nothing in federal law would ever be settled. Does anyone really believe the American people were voting for an entirely new system of government by electing Joe Biden to the White House and a 50-50 Senate? This is 50-50 Senate. There was no mandate to completely transform America by the American people on November 3.”

McConnell also said Democrats were mistaken if they believed that the only thing preventing them from ramming through their agenda in the Senate was the existence of the filibuster.- READ MORE

