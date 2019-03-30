Dem Rep Says ‘Patriot’ Adam Schiff Has ‘More Integrity In His Little Finger’ Than All Republicans In Congress. Dan Crenshaw Chimes In.

Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI) attempted to dunk on President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress in a tweet praising prominent “Russian collusion” hoaxer and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA). Schiff has been plagued by growing calls for his resignation as chair of the committee since Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report said the president and his 2016 campaign did not conspire with Russia to steal the election. Play Video
Mr. Cicilline’s tweet is, uh, problematic for a number of reasons. Rep. Dan Crenshaw of Texas, a Republican and former Navy SEAL, highlighted the absurdity of the message on Friday morning.
“So, Wow. In my whole lifetime, huh?” Crenshaw mocked. – READ MORE