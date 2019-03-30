Cher Hopes Robert Mueller Resigns

Left-wing pop star Cher proposed that Robert Mueller should “resign” in protest because the full special counsel’s report has not been released yet.

“Robert Mueller Is Hero,” Cher said. “I HE RESIGNS IN PROTEST, BECAUSE OF WAY trump’s Holding On 2 His Report, By His Grotesque Teeth‼️”

“trumps,An Odious,Loathsome,Disgusting Repulsive Excuse 4 a Man.He’s a CHEAP CON MAN,WHO’S IN WITH A N.KOREAN DICTATOR,& THE ASSES OF 3 MORE.”

Robert Mueller Is 🇺🇸Hero.

Of course, Robert Mueller has finished his report as the special counsel for the Department of Justice, so it’s not clear what a resignation would even mean. – READ MORE