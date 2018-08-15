Dem Rep Nadler: Strzok Firing ‘Grossly Unfair’ – He’s ‘a Victim’

Nadler said, “First of all, it’s grossly unfair to Peter Strzok. He had his very, very strongly felt opinions about Donald Trump, along with half the American people. He expressed them to his girlfriend. He’s entitled to his opinions. He’s entitled to express them. Arguably, the only thing he did wrong was use an FBI telephone to send the text messages to his girlfriend. He was then vilified by the president and by the president’s minions, along with a number of other people, starting with Comey and McCabe and others, to try to make the argument that the investigation was compromised somehow, that the investigation — this is a part of a plot to pre-but whatever the — to have a pre-rebuttal of whatever the –.”

Nadler added, “But more to the point, what all of this is, he’s just a victim, what all of this is, is an attempt to discredit the investigation. Because he was involved, to some extent, in the beginning of the investigation, although, unlike what they’re saying, he had nothing to do with initiating the investigation.” – READ MORE

He cheated on his wife, and the Left gave him a quarter-million dollars.

A GoFundMe page for disgraced FBI agent Peter Strzok has raised just shy of $400,000 for his legal expenses in just one day. Donations continue to pour in for Strzok, who sent tons of anti-Trump text messages to his colleague and mistress, Lisa Page.

It seems that the roughly 10,00 donors hate President Trump so much that they are willing to enable the infidelity of this philanderer because they like his politics. The women in question have not been so lucky.

No legal fund has been set up for Page, though she remains at the FBI and seems to be cooperating with congressional investigators. More egregious still, no money has been sent to Strzok’s wife, Melissa Hodgman. – READ MORE

This post has be edited by TruePundit.com to update the current total money raised.