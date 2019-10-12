Dem Rep Decries Wealthy Donors Corrupting Politics, Accepts Max Donation From Billionaire

Rep. Ted Deutch (D., Fla.) has railed against wealthy donors corrupting elections over the last couple years, but he received $5,600 from liberal billionaire Donald Sussman in September.

Deutch received two $2,800 donations from Sussman, a billionaire hedge fund manager, on Sept. 3, maxing out the legal amount an individual donor can give a congressional campaign each election cycle. The donation came one year after Deutch criticized the influence that billionaires have in politics. The Florida Democrat said the Constitution is “sacred” and “isn’t something that should be up for sale or be changed at will by billionaires that can buy elections.”

Our Constitution is sacred. It isn’t something that should be up for sale or be changed at will by billionaires that can buy elections. That’s why I introduced the Democracy For All amendment to the Constitution to get money out of our politics. #ConstitutionDay — Rep. Ted Deutch (@RepTedDeutch) September 17, 2018

The Deutch campaign did not respond to a request for comment about the donation.

In 2017, Deutch joined other congressional Democrats to reintroduce the Democracy for All Amendment, which would “help to reverse the concentration of political influence held by large corporations and the wealthiest Americans capable of spending millions of dollars in American elections.” – READ MORE