Police charge 13-year-old girl with felony for making ‘finger gun’ at school

A 13-year-old Kansas girl has been charged with a felony after she allegedly made a “finger gun” at her middle school last month.

The unidentified student was arrested on Sept. 18 after police say “she made a threat at Westridge Middle School with her finger,” WDAF-TV reported. According to the Kansas City Star, the girl “formed a gun with her fingers, pointed at four of her … classmates one at a time, and then turned the pretend weapon toward herself.”

“No actual weapon found…it was a finger pointed like a gun,” Shawnee Mission School District spokesperson David Smith told WDAF.

However, that did not stop the school resource officer, employed by the Overland Park Police Department, from arresting the child and the Johnson County district attorney from filing felony charges against her.

In court documents, authorities allege the girl “unlawfully and feloniously communicated a threat to commit violence, with the intent to place another, in fear, or with the intent to cause the evacuation, lock down or disruption in regular, ongoing activities.” – READ MORE