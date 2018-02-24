Dem. Rep. Admits He Doesn’t Care About Getting Gun Facts Wrong: ‘I Will Use Assault Rifle Interchangeably’

As the debate of gun rights versus has been reinvigorated after the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) admitted he does not have a problem using incorrect terminology for firearms, specifically assault rifles.

Lieu made his confession after being confronted about using the term “assault rifle” to describe the AR-15.

By definition, assault rifles are capable of switching from single-fire to burst or fully automatic fire. Since they have been banned to the public since 1934, it is false to say an AR-15 is an assault rifle.

NO. I will keep saying assault rifle if I feel like it. I will not let you define what I can or cannot say. In any statute, the term assault weapon or assault rifle would be defined. But in ordinary conversation, I will use assault rifle interchangeably with assault weapon. — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) February 22, 2018

When called out, Lieu replied, “I will keep saying assault rifle if I feel like it” – READ MORE

